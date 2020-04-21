Book Now and Save Big With American Queen Steamboat Company's Early Booking Discount
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Queen Steamboat Company Codie Liermann April 21, 2020
People around the United States are itching to take their next vacation. Several travelers had to cancel or postpone cruises over the last few months, and it’s hard to look ahead to better days when the no-sail order for cruise ships continues to get extended.
Southwest Launches Summer Sale With Flights From $39 One-WayAirlines & Airports
Southwest Renews Nationwide Sale With Flights From $39 One-WayAirlines & Airports
American Airlines Offering Roundtrip Fares as Low as $32Airlines & Airports
Southwest Revives Nationwide Flight Sale With Fares From $39Airlines & Airports
However, dreaming about future trips and getting those trips planned are the perfect things to do to pass the time while staying safely at home.
What better time than now to plan out all the details for a dream cruise? Not only will you have all the planning out of the way early, but you'll also have something exciting to look forward to.
American Queen Steamboat Company is currently offering an early booking discount. Book your 2021 voyage now and save up to $1400 per stateroom on each of the company’s paddlewheelers.
A cruise fare with American Queen Steamboat Company includes a pre-night hotel stay, hop-on-hop-off shore excursions, onboard meals, entertainment, Wi-Fi and more.
This early booking promotion is valid on select 2021 departures, and guests must book by August 31, 2020. Click here to learn more about this deal or to view other promotions that are currently available from American Queen Steamboat Company.
Contact a travel advisor or call 833-971-1120 and mention offer code 2021 EBD1 to reserve your cabin.
For more information on American Queen Steamboat Company, United States
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS