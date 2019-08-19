Brand New American Harmony Departs New Orleans on Inaugural Mississippi River Cruise
August 19, 2019
WHY IT RATES: American’s newest 190-passenger riverboat is equipped with many modern advancements, including the unique opening bow and retractable gangway also featured on the series lead ship. – Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
American Harmony, the 2nd modern riverboat in the U.S., departed from New Orleans this past Saturday, August 17th along its inaugural Mississippi River cruise. American’s newest modern riverboat is currently underway at 100% capacity and cruising along the Line’s 8-Day New Orleans Round-Trip itinerary. American Harmony will return to New Orleans this coming Saturday, August 24th when the 1st cruise concludes and the 2nd cruise begins. American Harmony is the 2nd new ship in American’s groundbreaking series of 5 modern riverboats—adding a new dimension to the Line’s expanding fleet of small coastal ships and Victorian-style paddle-wheelers, and to the American river cruising industry as a whole.
Throughout this week’s inaugural cruise, American Harmony’s guests are enjoying various onboard celebrations as they explore the lower Mississippi River. On shore, guests are visiting historic Mississippi ports of call such as Oak Alley, LA; Natchez, MS; Vicksburg, MS; St. Francisville, LA; Baton Rouge, LA; and Houmas House, LA. At each stop, they are treated to guided shore excursions, private concerts, and visits to historical sites—from the Civil War battlefields of Vicksburg, MS, to the antebellum plantations of Oak Alley and Frogmore.
Inaugural guests are loving American’s newest 190-passenger riverboat equipped with so many modern advancements, including the unique opening bow and retractable gangway also featured on the series lead ship, American Song. American Harmony showcases striking interior design elements, from a five-story glass atrium in the center of the ship, to an all-suite 5th deck housing 10 gorgeous 405 sq./ft Veranda Suites. Thoughtfully designed to bring the outside world in, American Harmony features expansive glass windows offering sweeping views throughout the ship. With the largest staterooms in the industry, floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors, and private furnished balconies, American Harmony advances American Cruise Lines’ revolutionary modern riverboat series and is the only ship of its kind available on the Mississippi River in 2019.
Once American Harmony’s inaugural cruise concludes, American’s newest modern riverboat will continue to cruise the Mississippi River along the Line’s extraordinary Complete Mississippi River Cruise—a marvelous 22-day sailing from New Orleans to St. Paul. American Cruise Lines offers over 9 different Mississippi River itineraries, including holiday and theme cruises. American Harmony will operate all the Line’s Mississippi River itineraries for the remainder of 2019 and again throughout 2020.
For reservations or to learn more about American Cruise Lines please call 1-800-814-6880 or visit: www.AmericanCruiseLines.com.
SOURCE: American Cruise Lines press release.
