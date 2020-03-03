Buy One, Get One Sale Underway on Hurtigruten
Rich Thomaselli March 03, 2020
A sale for a sail.
For the remainder of the month of March, Hurtigruten is offering a buy one, get one sale called ‘A Ticket for Two to Alaska.’
When guests book one berth on board one of the company’s select 2020 expedition cruises along the Alaska coastline, they can bring a plus one, free of charge.
“We’re so excited to spend time in Alaska this summer,” John Downey, president of Hurtigruten Americas, said in a statement. “Alaska offers a mix of nature, wildlife, and culture, and Hurtigruten offers a variety of ways to explore our 49th state. And with BOGO, we’re making it easier than ever for our guests to join us.”
Hurtigruten’s expedition cruises to Alaska range between eight and 16 days, visiting four of the state’s five regions: Arctic, Southwest, Southcentral and the Inside Passage. Each of the eight itineraries available on the offer takes place on board MS Roald Amundsen, the world’s first hybrid electric-powered expedition cruise ship.
Hurtigruten is offering eight itineraries for the buy one, get one sale for this calendar year, including:
—Epic Wilderness Expedition, May 17 and June 24
—Treasures of the Alaskan Coast, May 31, June 11, July 8 and July 29
—Inside Passage Wilderness Expedition, June 24 and July 1
The offer includes one complimentary cruise fare in the same cabin as the first full-fare guest. There is a 15 percent discount for triple occupancy; if you have a fourth guest, that guest is free.
Visit Hurtigruten’s web site for more information.
