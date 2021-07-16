Canadian Cruise Ban Ends in November
Jim Byers July 15, 2021
The Trudeau government today announced that, as of November 1, 2021, the prohibition of cruise ships in Canadian waters would no longer apply if operators can fully comply with public health requirements.
"As the outlook of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to improve, Canada looks forward to having a cruising season in 2022. The cruise ship industry, which represents more than $4 billion annual input into the Canadian economy and directly and indirectly generates approximately 30,000 jobs, is an important part of Canada’s domestic tourism sector.
"Transport Canada will continue to work with the Public Health Agency of Canada, other levels of government, the United States government, transportation industry stakeholders, Indigenous Peoples, and Arctic communities to help ensure Canadians and Canada’s transportation system remain safe and secure."
As Canadians have done their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19, our government continues to work hard to safely restart our economy and build back better. We will welcome cruise ships—an important part of our tourism sector—back in Canadian waters for the 2022 season," Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced in Victoria, B.C.
While the Liberal government is lifting some restrictions in the fall, Alghabra said Canada istill currently advisest Canadians not to travel on cruise ships outside of the country.
"We must remain vigilant," he said. The pandemic is "not over."
Cruises have been barred from docking in Canadian ports since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I would like to thank the federal government for working collaboratively and constructively with us, and for taking action on this issue that is an important part of BC’s economy," said Rob Fleming, British Columbia’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.. "We know that cruise ship passengers want a Canadian experience in British Columbia, and we know that British Columbians want to welcome them to our cities when it is safe to do so."
“Our local economy has definitely taken a hit, but thanks to residents shopping local and supporting their friends and neighbours businesses, many businesses are still making it work. My thanks to the Federal government for doing the necessary work to keep Canadians safe during the pandemic, but also for understanding how much the cruise industry means to the entire south island and for making this announcement today to give predictability and certainty to the industry going forward," said City of Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps.
