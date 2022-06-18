Last updated: 06:00 AM ET, Sat June 18 2022

Caribbean Foodie Experiences With Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages has a variety of delicious dining experiences both on and off the ship
Virgin Voyages has a variety of delicious dining experiences both on and off the ship. (photo via Virgin Voyages)

With Virgin Voyages, foodies can rejoice with a plethora of experiences and dining venues curated just for them, as there are twenty all-inclusive options on board and a wide selection of foodie tours in popular destinations around the world.

Foodies can experience the bright flavors and diversity that Caribbean cuisine is known for with a Virgin Voyages cruise, especially so with its Shore Things, which can be booked starting 120 days prior to the sailing date. The cruise line’s term for excursions, Shore Things can be booked online or through the line’s Sailor app.

Cozumel offers several different Shore Things for foodies. The Margarita and Chocolate Mixology excursion is three hours long and includes a visit to the Mayan Cacao Company, where travelers can learn about chocolate’s history and importance, learn how chocolate is made and participate, too.

A longer excursion is the Mexican Cuisine Workshop, a five-hour excursion that provides travelers with a hands-on lesson from a local chef. Travelers will learn how to cook a three-course Mexican meal and enjoy it before enjoying the beach.

Another delicious excursion in Cozumel is the Mexican Fiesta: Mariachi Tacos and Tequila, which is a four-hour Shore Thing that teaches travelers how to create traditional tacos and sauces to enjoy, paired with a tequila tasting.

In Key West, travelers can try rum tastings, a mojito class mentored by master mixologists, a key lime pie bakery experience and much more. But for a longer experience, foodies will want to check out the Historic Seaport Food & Cultural Tour, a three-hour experience visiting six local restaurants in between learning about the area’s history and culture. And yes, it also includes pie.

Virgin Bimini Beach Club Aerial Shot
An aerial view of the pool at Virgin's Bimini Beach Club. (Photo via Virgin Voyages)

Like Key West, a stop at Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic offers a variety of foodie tours, but one in particular should stand out to any true food lover. The four-hour Eat, Drink and Fiesta tour begins with a visit to Plaza Independencia before heading to Rancho Las Catalinas, where travelers will learn how to merengue and cook the iconic Dominican dish, Sancocho.

When docked at Costa Maya, travelers can take the 6.5-hour-long excursion that includes a beachside salsa cooking class after exploring the mysterious Temple of the Masks, one of the most interesting Mayan ruins in the region.

While docked at Virgin Voyage’s personal The Beach Club at Bimini, travelers can enjoy the Bimini Heritage and Cultural Tour, a two-hour excursion that takes them to six different landmarks to learn about the region. It also includes a Bimini bread tasting.

Test Kitchen experimental restaurant interior
Test Kitchen experimental restaurant interior. (photo via Virgin Voyages)

Onboard, there's a variety of different experiences and dining options for food lovers, but one reigns supreme: The Test Kitchen. An engaging dining experience, diners can participate in cooking their food and enjoy experimental cuisine like never before.

For more information about Virgin Voyages or its Shore Things, please click here to view a downloadable version of its Caribbean catalog.

