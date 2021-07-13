Last updated: 11:05 AM ET, Tue July 13 2021

Carnival Announces Next Round of Cruise Directors

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Theresa Norton July 13, 2021

Carnival Panorama
Carnival Panorama. (Photo via Carnival)

Carnival Cruise Line announced the lineup of cruise directors for the next round of ships entering service in August from Port Canaveral, Miami and Long Beach.

Gary Blair will be onboard Carnival Magic from Port Canaveral, Felipe Couto on Carnival Sunrise from Miami and Lee Mason on Carnival Panorama from Long Beach.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Crystal Symphony

Crystal Symphony To Operate Bermuda Cruises From Northeast

Norwegian Escape

Norwegian Cruise Line Gives Away Free Cruises to 100 Teachers

Crystal Endeavor departs German shipyard July 10, 2021.

Luxury Expedition Yacht Crystal Endeavor Departs Shipyard

Celestyal Crystal in Agios Nikolaos, Crete

What It's Like Cruising the Greek Isles Right Now

“We are back – and the fun is back – bigger and better than ever, and who better to lead the charge in that fun than our wonderful cruise directors,” said Chris Nelson, Carnival’s vice president of entertainment. “As we continue to expand our guest operations and welcome guests back on board, it is so special and exciting to also bring our cruise directors back and to finally give our guests the amazing vacation experiences they know and love.”

Giving Mike Pack and his wife, former Carnival cruise director Emma Nixon, time with their newborn baby, Chris Williams will serve as Mardi Gras’ cruise director for its first series of voyages.

The line returned to guest operations in early July with Carnival Vista from the Port of Galveston and Carnival Horizon from PortMiami. Sailings on Carnival Breeze begin Thursday and Carnival Miracle later this month, followed by the debut of Carnival’s newest and most innovative ship, Mardi Gras, on July 31.

For more information on Carnival Cruise Line, Miami

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
L'Austral, Ponant

Ponant Announces Winter 2022 Itineraries With Smithsonian...

Ponant

Luxury Expedition Yacht Crystal Endeavor Departs Shipyard

Norwegian Cruise Line Gives Away Free Cruises to 100 Teachers

What It's Like Cruising the Greek Isles Right Now

Three Test Positive for COVID-19 on American Constellation

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS