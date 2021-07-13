Carnival Announces Next Round of Cruise Directors
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Theresa Norton July 13, 2021
Carnival Cruise Line announced the lineup of cruise directors for the next round of ships entering service in August from Port Canaveral, Miami and Long Beach.
Gary Blair will be onboard Carnival Magic from Port Canaveral, Felipe Couto on Carnival Sunrise from Miami and Lee Mason on Carnival Panorama from Long Beach.
“We are back – and the fun is back – bigger and better than ever, and who better to lead the charge in that fun than our wonderful cruise directors,” said Chris Nelson, Carnival’s vice president of entertainment. “As we continue to expand our guest operations and welcome guests back on board, it is so special and exciting to also bring our cruise directors back and to finally give our guests the amazing vacation experiences they know and love.”
Giving Mike Pack and his wife, former Carnival cruise director Emma Nixon, time with their newborn baby, Chris Williams will serve as Mardi Gras’ cruise director for its first series of voyages.
The line returned to guest operations in early July with Carnival Vista from the Port of Galveston and Carnival Horizon from PortMiami. Sailings on Carnival Breeze begin Thursday and Carnival Miracle later this month, followed by the debut of Carnival’s newest and most innovative ship, Mardi Gras, on July 31.
Sponsored Content
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
Protect Your Clients, Maximize Earning Potential by Becoming an Allianz Partners Specialist
-
Cancun Airport Transportation, an Easy Way To Reach Riviera Maya Destinations
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line, Miami
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS