Carnival Celebrates Two Million Guests Since Restart
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Bruce Parkinson May 20, 2022
As the first major U.S. cruise line with its full fleet back in guest service since the industry’s restart last summer, Carnival Cruise Line has now reached the milestone of welcoming two million guests.
The company’s restart began on July 3, 2021 when Carnival Vista set sail from Galveston, and since then 22 additional ships have resumed service, from 13 U.S. homeports.
In addition, during this time, guests have taken more than 1.3 million shore excursions in Carnival’s destination ports, and two million Carnival-branded items have been sold in the gift shops fleetwide, including 150,000 items from the line’s 50th Birthday collection.
“We are so pleased to have sailed two million guests since our restart, providing much-needed vacations featuring our signature fun to an array of destinations in the Caribbean, the Bahamas, the Mexican Riviera, Alaska and Europe,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.
“All the while, providing an economic boost to those destinations and providing our crew members with opportunities to support their families.”
Carnival will restart in its 14th homeport of New York City in June with Carnival Magic and has announced plans that Carnival Splendor will restart in Australia following its Alaska season with a three-day cruise departing Sydney on October 2. And in November, Carnival’s newest ship, Carnival Celebration, featuring a roller coaster and powered by Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), will debut in Miami.
