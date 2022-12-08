Carnival Celebration Introduces New Activities for Kids and Teens
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Theresa Norton December 08, 2022
Carnival Cruise Line’s new Carnival Celebration is introducing an expanded youth program that includes new enrichment activities for children, teens and families, as well as an update to the popular Dr. Seuss Bookville.
Many of the new offerings will be implemented fleetwide by spring 2023.
“The updates we’re making to our youth programming ensure our young cruisers have even more to be excited about when they come aboard,” said Melissa Mahaffey, director of youth experience for Carnival Cruise Line. “We’ve already seen early success with our launch on Carnival Celebration, and I’m looking forward to expanding the reach of our new additions to families sailing with us across our fleet.”
The 180,000-gross-ton, 5,400-passenger Carnival Celebration debuted the most expansive offerings to date for Carnival’s youngest guests, children under the age of two, with a new Turtles program.
The program’s activities include Turtle Playdates, Turtle Band, toddler sensory activities, and Baby Turtle Trek – an interactive event in which toddlers reenact the journey of a baby sea turtle’s development as they crawl on a custom-made ocean mat to their family on the other side. The program also offers designated drop-off times in Camp Ocean and late-night babysitting.
The Nautical Explorer program in Camp Ocean includes maritime-themed activities, such as designing their own cruise ship using nautical flags and a compass and meeting a ship’s officer.
Dr. Seuss Bookville now will feature iconic characters from his books as they come to life. Thing One and Thing Two will help families put on a circus, while The Cat in the Hat conducts a science experiment and Sam-I-Am leads a hunt for green eggs. In addition to Carnival Celebration, Dr. Seuss Bookville is featured on Mardi Gras, Carnival Freedom, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Panorama and Carnival Vista.
For teens, Carnival Celebration introduced a cultural program inspired by the Cherry Blossom Festival in Japan, which celebrates the beauty of life and new beginnings.
At Circle “C,” those age 12-14 can participate in anime drawing lessons and pop culture games. Teens in the 15-17 age group can participate in an authentic tea ceremony, Japanese crafts, and games to encourage new friendships at Club O2. Similar enrichment programs for teens will be offered fleetwide by spring of 2023.
Carnival Celebration also offers a children’s space program in partnership with Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, which brings activities inspired by NASA science on board.
Carnival Celebration also features a top-deck roller coaster, a suspended ropes course, a massive water park with three slides, and a new, interactive family show, “What’s Age Got to Do with It?”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Discover Secrets® Impression Isla MujeresPromoted by AMR Collection
-
-
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line, Florida
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS