Last updated: 09:00 PM ET, Sun November 06 2022

Carnival Corp Honored Among World’s Best Companies for Women

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Laurie Baratti November 06, 2022

Carnival Cruise Line ships docked at PortMiami
Carnival Cruise Line ships docked at PortMiami. (photo via photosvit/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

This week, the world's largest cruise company, Carnival Corporation & plc, shared the news that it has been selected as one of the ‘World's Top Female-Friendly Companies of 2022’ by Forbes for the second year in a row.

A respected global business news source, Forbes had also bestowed other honors on Carnival Corp. earlier this year for operational excellence, and the company’s dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). It included Carnival Corp. in its lists of the ‘World's Best Employers of 2022’ and ‘Best Employers for Diversity for 2022’.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Navigator of the Seas, Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Group Dominates at 2022 Travvy Awards

Variety Cruises

Variety Cruises Launches New Brand Identity

Expanded HUB app from Carnival.

Carnival Cruise Line HUB App Surpasses 10 Million Downloads,...

2022 Travvy Awards

gallery icon 2022 Travvy Awards Recognizes the Best Cruise Companies

panel at CruiseWorld 2022

Cruise Industry Forges Ahead as Vacationers Sail the High Seas...

To determine this year’s rankings, Forbes partnered with world-leading statistics and data analysis provider, Statista Inc., which conducted an independent survey of 85,000 women who work for multinational corporations across 36 countries.

Participants were asked to anonymously evaluate their companies’ conduct in various gender-related aspects, as well as their overall workplace satisfaction and how likely they’d be to recommend their own company to prospective employees. Rankings were also influenced by a study of public perceptions about these multinational companies in relation to gender equality, obtained through a women-only opinion survey.

Forbes’ list of top female-friendly organizations is comprised of 400 companies with proven performance across a range of gender-related criteria, as well as significant female representation in leadership, executive and board positions. Of those 400 businesses recognized as the ‘World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies for 2022’, Carnival Corp. was the only cruise company to make the list.

"We are proud to be named alongside other distinguished organizations that are champions for the support of women leaders, and we applaud all of the collective efforts being made globally to accelerate inclusion and diversity in the workplace," Bettina Deynes, global chief human resources officer for Carnival Corporation, said in a statement.

She added, "We are focused on promoting diversity, equity and inclusion at all levels of our organization, and we are honored to once again be recognized by Forbes as it underscores our commitment to foster a positive and inclusive workplace that supports our talented and diverse employees, while providing equal opportunity and a strong sense of belonging for all."

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on Carnival Cruise Line

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
Disney Cruise Line Macy's Parade

Disney Cruise Line Back in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

Disney Cruise Line

AmaWaterways Named Best in River Cruising at 2022 Travvy Awards

Royal Caribbean Group Dominates at 2022 Travvy Awards

Variety Cruises Launches New Brand Identity

Carnival Cruise Line HUB App Surpasses 10 Million Downloads, Adds New Casino Feature

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS