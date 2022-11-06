Carnival Corp Honored Among World’s Best Companies for Women
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Laurie Baratti November 06, 2022
This week, the world's largest cruise company, Carnival Corporation & plc, shared the news that it has been selected as one of the ‘World's Top Female-Friendly Companies of 2022’ by Forbes for the second year in a row.
A respected global business news source, Forbes had also bestowed other honors on Carnival Corp. earlier this year for operational excellence, and the company’s dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). It included Carnival Corp. in its lists of the ‘World's Best Employers of 2022’ and ‘Best Employers for Diversity for 2022’.
To determine this year’s rankings, Forbes partnered with world-leading statistics and data analysis provider, Statista Inc., which conducted an independent survey of 85,000 women who work for multinational corporations across 36 countries.
Participants were asked to anonymously evaluate their companies’ conduct in various gender-related aspects, as well as their overall workplace satisfaction and how likely they’d be to recommend their own company to prospective employees. Rankings were also influenced by a study of public perceptions about these multinational companies in relation to gender equality, obtained through a women-only opinion survey.
Forbes’ list of top female-friendly organizations is comprised of 400 companies with proven performance across a range of gender-related criteria, as well as significant female representation in leadership, executive and board positions. Of those 400 businesses recognized as the ‘World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies for 2022’, Carnival Corp. was the only cruise company to make the list.
"We are proud to be named alongside other distinguished organizations that are champions for the support of women leaders, and we applaud all of the collective efforts being made globally to accelerate inclusion and diversity in the workplace," Bettina Deynes, global chief human resources officer for Carnival Corporation, said in a statement.
She added, "We are focused on promoting diversity, equity and inclusion at all levels of our organization, and we are honored to once again be recognized by Forbes as it underscores our commitment to foster a positive and inclusive workplace that supports our talented and diverse employees, while providing equal opportunity and a strong sense of belonging for all."
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Grow Your Skills. Grow Your Sales.Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS