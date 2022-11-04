Carnival Cruise Line HUB App Surpasses 10 Million Downloads, Adds New Casino Feature
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Donald Wood November 04, 2022
Carnival Cruise Line announced that its popular HUB App reached a landmark of 10 million downloads in its history and will soon be adding a casino feature.
The cruise line’s product team has noted a significant increase in the app’s use on every ship in 2022, jumping to over 90 percent of cabins having at least one guest enhancing their experience with the mobile option.
Several new features have been added to streamline the app, including food and beverage ordering functionality, spa booking capabilities, virtual queuing for onboard venues and important health and safety information.
The HUB App also features a full list of all activities, entertainment and food and beverage options.
“We created the HUB App to help our guests make the most of their cruises, and after more than ten million downloads, it’s clear our guests find it useful,” Carnival senior director Alfredo Rojas said. “The growth we’re seeing in the HUB App’s popularity runs parallel to the enhancements we have implemented.”
Carnival also revealed a new section of the HUB App that will integrate casino features and functions for each ship. Once launched fleetwide, the casino section of the app will allow guests to track their Point and Player Bank, learn about special casino events happening throughout their cruise and find other helpful information.
Earlier this week, Carnival revealed recent updates regarding the company’s priority check-in options, price increases for certain dining options and new food-waste initiatives.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Grow Your Skills. Grow Your Sales.Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS