Carnival Cruise Line Launches Bar Dedicated to Military
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Donald Wood December 16, 2019
Carnival Cruise Line debuted its new Heroes Tribute Bar aboard the new Carnival Panorama last week, which is a first-of-its-kind venue that salutes military heroes.
During a ceremony featuring the cruise line’s president Christine Duffy, current military personnel and veterans on the Panorama’s inaugural sailing, the company celebrated the grand opening of the bar dedicated to those who serve the United States.
Inside the Heroes Tribute Bar, passengers will experience an All-American feel with logos of the five armed-service branches of the U.S. military, as well as memorabilia and photos following three main themes; Welcome Home, Thank You for Your Service and America’s Heroes.
“The Heroes Tribute Bar is a project that is very near and dear to my heart and one that everyone at Carnival is extremely proud of,” Duffy said in a statement. “We’re always looking for new ways to honor our military heroes and this new outlet is a wonderful tribute to the sacrifices of our Armed Services personnel and their families, and a wonderful complement to our extremely popular military tributes which are held on each and every Carnival cruise.”
Specialty cocktails and beer will be offered at the military-themed bar and served in a custom pint glass, which is also available for purchase. The cruise line revealed its plans to bring the Heroes Tribute Bar to other ships in the Carnival fleet for special events.
In addition, Duffy revealed that a portion of the proceeds earned at the Heroes Tribute Bar would be donated to Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to building strong, stable and secure military families.
Last week, Carnival celebrated the official naming of the Carnival Panorama, with a ceremony featuring Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White and several other celebrities. TravelPulse interviewed White about the experience and her love of cruising.
