Carnival Cruise Line Names Emeril Lagasse Chief Culinary Officer
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Lacey Pfalz December 28, 2022
Renowned chef and restaurateur Emeril Lagasse has become Carnival Cruise Line’s Chief Culinary Officer following a prior collaboration which led to restaurant concept Emeril’s Bistro located onboard the Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration and also to be available on the Carnival Jubilee.
The James Beard Award winner will guide the future of Carnival’s food and dining concepts and menus, including a new section called “Emeril recommends” entrees.
"Food is key to the fun of a Carnival cruise," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, in a statement. "Emeril's restaurants on our two new ships have been a great addition to our dining offerings and guests rave about the food, which will also be on Carnival Jubilee come next December. With Emeril's culinary expertise and broader profile on our ships, along with our wildly popular partnership with Food Network star Guy Fieri, Carnival will feature two iconic talents in the food and dining industry across our fleet."
Lagasse and Christine Duffy will make their appearance in New York City together to celebrate the partnership and the cruise line’s sponsoring of the famous New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square. Together, they’ll flip the switch on the countdown clock on Saturday, December 31, 2022.
"I've been creating and operating restaurants for many years but developing my restaurants with Carnival and learning about the cruise industry has been an exhilarating experience. I love Carnival's focus on food and fun and the many great dining options they offer their guests. I'm looking forward to building on our success at sea with Carnival's exceptional culinary team," added Lagasse in a statement of his own.
