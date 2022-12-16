Carnival Cruise Line Opens Booking for 2025 Norfolk Sailings
Carnival Cruise Line has opened bookings for the first phase of year-round cruises from Norfolk, Virginia, which are slated to operate from February 18, 2025, through April 2025, aboard Carnival Sunshine.
The ship will sail on rotating six-day Bahamas cruises and eight-day Eastern Caribbean sailings.
One six-day Bahamas itinerary will call at Bimini, Nassau and Freeport, while the other will visit Nassau, Half Moon Cay and Freeport. Meanwhile, one eight-day Eastern Caribbean sailing will call at Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk and Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic while the other will visit Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk and Amber Cove.
Additional itineraries for the line’s first-ever, year-round service from Norfolk will be announced in the coming months, Carnival said.
“Carnival Sunshine is the perfect ship to usher in this next step for service expansion from Norfolk’s Half Moone Cruise Terminal, and as we work closely with city and port officials on our plans to increase from seasonal to year-round operations, we’re delighted to open these sailings for sale, so guests from all over the southeastern US can start doing some planning of their own for 2025,” said Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffey, in a statement.
“We’ve been sailing from Norfolk since 2002, and we’re pleased to expand our offerings from this historic, charming community while strengthening our support of the local economy.”
It is expect that Carnival Sunshine, which accommodates upward of 3,000 passengers, will bring about 100,000 guests to Norfolk in 2025, Carnival said.
