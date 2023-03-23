Carnival Cruise Line Opens Reservations for Carnival Firenze’s Inaugural Season
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Donald Wood March 23, 2023
Carnival Cruise Line opened reservations for the inaugural season of its next new ship, Carnival Firenze.
The vessel will sail year-round from Long Beach, California, between May 2024 and April 2025, offering 15 different itinerary options of three to seven-day voyages.
Carnival Firenze will visit Baja Mexico and Mexican Riviera destinations and be the second ship to showcase the new Carnival Fun Italian Style experiences, which debut with the May 2023 arrival of Carnival Venezia.
“Carnival Firenze is named after the spectacular city of Florence, Italy,” Carnival president Christine Duffy said. “She was designed to evoke the same charm and beauty found in Florence and she'll also pack in plenty of Carnival fun, which will be brought to life by the friendly and dedicated team members that make cruises across our fleet memorable.”
The Carnival vessel will offer a five-day Mexican Riviera Inaugural Cruise that departs May 2, 2024, and visits Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico. It will also sail six-day Mexican Riviera Cruises that visit Ensenada and two days in Cabo San Lucas.
In addition, Carnival Firenze will host seven-day Mexican Riviera Cruises that offer several departure options and visits Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas.
“This truly stunning ship will serve as a great new cruise vacation option from Long Beach, joining Carnival Panorama and Radiance, and offering a range of sailing lengths to Baja Mexico and the Mexican Riviera,” Duffy continued.
Earlier this month, Carnival achieved a major industry milestone when it became the first cruise line to embark 100 million guests since its first sailing more than five decades ago.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line, United States, Mexico, Caribbean
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS