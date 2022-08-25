Carnival Cruise Line Opens Sales for Carnival Luminosa
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Donald Wood August 25, 2022
Carnival Cruise Line announced that reservations are open for the inaugural season of its newest ship, Carnival Luminosa, which is scheduled to debut from Brisbane, Australia, on November 6.
When Carnival Luminosa arrives in Australia, it will be adorned with the stunning new livery and boast a vintage funnel design reminiscent of the funnels on the cruise line’s original ships like Mardi Gras, Carnivale and Festivale.
The Carnival ship will feature various entertainment, youth, spa, casino, bars and dining establishments, including Playlist Productions, The Punchliner Comedy Club, Piano Bar 88, RedFrog Rum Bar, Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, Bonsai Sushi Express, Serenity Adult-Only Retreat, and Cloud 9 Spa.
“We couldn't be prouder to welcome Carnival Luminosa to our fleet and to start our highly anticipated sailings from Brisbane followed by unique bucket-list itineraries in Alaska,” Carnival president Christine Duffy said. “To truly make Luminosa feel part of the Carnival Cruise Line family, we are adding our beautiful new livery to her hull, of course, and are keeping her throwback funnel design that once adorned some of our most iconic earlier vessels.”
Between November 5 and April 13, 2023, Carnival Luminosa will offer three- and four-day cruises to popular Australian ports, six- and seven-day Great Barrier Reef and South Pacific sailings, and eight- to 11-day voyages to destinations like Noumea and Lifou Isle in New Caledonia, Port Vila and Mystery Island in Vanuatu, and Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and New Zealand.
“We'll be adding some Carnival features in the upcoming dry dock and adapting some existing features to align with Carnival's casual style, but ultimately, our crew will make everyone feel right at home as soon as they join the ship,” Duffy continued.
After concluding its Australian and South Pacific sailing, the vessel will be repositioned for seasonal service from Seattle to Alaska next May. It will host 17 seven-day sailings and six- and eight-day sailings to port favorites such as Juneau, Ketchikan, Sitka, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, and the scenic cruising of Tracy Arm Fjord.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Celebrate Windstar’s 35th Anniversary with a President’s Cruise in Tahiti
-
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Uniworld Will Not Require COVID-19 Vaccination for 2023 Cruises
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS