Carnival Cruise Line Provides Shore Excursions Update for Unvaccinated Travelers
Carnival Cruise Line announced changes to the coronavirus-related restrictions on shore excursions for unvaccinated passengers.
Officials from the cruise line sent an update to travel advisors on Tuesday revealing that dropping COVID-19 infection numbers had allowed the company to relax some of the shore excursion restrictions for unvaccinated guests through December 31.
Effective immediately, unvaccinated passengers are no longer restricted to “bubble” tours and may purchase from many of Carnival’s shore excursion offerings. Travelers who previously purchased a bubble tour were told the excursions would be converted to the equivalent of a non-bubble tour, but they would be able to make an alternate selection if desired.
While unvaccinated guests can go ashore on their own or purchase a Carnival tour at private ports of call—such as Half Moon Cay and Princess Cays—they will not be permitted to go ashore at public ports of call on their own.
Earlier this month, Carnival updated its itineraries related to recent ship reassignments for 2023 and 2024, with the goal of deploying its entire fleet by May. As the cruise line shifts guests who’ve purchased the altered itineraries from one ship to another, sales on these itineraries and ships remain closed.
The cruise line estimates about three weeks before the itineraries and ships will once again open for sale. Guests and travel advisors will be notified via email about the changes to their specific bookings.
In addition, Carnival revealed one of its ships set sail from Mobile, Alabama, for the first time in two years. The cruise line resumed operations in the southern port city as the Carnival Ecstasy eased through Mobile Bay and south into the Gulf of Mexico for a five-day voyage.
