Carnival Cruise Line Reveals ‘The Gateway’ Zone Aboard Newest Ship
Carnival Cruise Line today revealed that its next new ship, the Carnival Celebration, will include a brand first: an onboard zone called the ‘The Gateway’ that celebrates the joy of travel and the excitement of exploring new destinations.
Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy announced The Gateway’s inclusion during a virtual press conference on Wednesday. Spanning two decks, the all-new area will feature design and décor inspired by classic transportation stations and grand terminals from around the world, as well as iconic global departure points.
The promenade that ties together the zone’s various dining, retail and entertainment venues will feature a dozen high-definition multimedia virtual “windows”. Each will measure nine-and-a-half by five feet each, and depict ever-changing “views” based upon the time of day and selected theme. Above, a nearly 100-foot LED ceiling, complemented by show lighting and a state-of-the-art sound system, will tie everything together to create a truly immersive experience.
During daylight hours, guests will enjoy relaxing multimedia scenes that evoke a feeling of being outdoors on a sunny day; but, at night, the area will transform according to a series of nightly themes that transport guests to far-off places around the globe. Some examples of planned themes include Abroad in Europe, Far East Voyage and Mexico Lindo.
“The Gateway was created to celebrate the enriching experience we all feel when traveling—not only because of the destinations we travel to, but also the world of cultures we get to explore,” Duffy said in a press release. “We have millions of guests and team members who come from around the world to have fun together, and create a welcoming and inclusive environment while sailing to new places—that is the beauty of traveling, especially on a Carnival ship, and that is what this zone will celebrate.”
The zone’s offerings will also change to support the night’s theme, from the type of fare being served to the music selection being played and the entertainment being featured. For instance, on Mexico Lindo night, the virtual windows and surrounding multimedia technology might take guests on a sweeping journey through lush jungles to ancient Mayan cities, or across stunning beaches to charming Mexican towns. At the same time, the beverage selection would spotlight drinks like margaritas and palomas, along with agave tastings and specialty food items that reflect the theme.
“When designing this innovative and transformative environment, we wanted to make sure that there was something new and exciting to see and experience every time a guest walks through the zone between day and night, and from day to day,” said Ben Clement, senior vice president of new builds, refurbishment and product innovation. “We also wanted to ensure that the entire promenade in The Gateway was connected and that the upper level was engaged with what is happening below.”
The Gateway’s main promenade will also house a brand-new, travel-inspired bar concept called Latitudes, whose aesthetic calls to mind a classic airport or train station, complete with an old-style mechanical split-flap display board that changes periodically to display current menu offerings, with messages tied to the images displayed on the surrounding virtual windows. Latitudes will host a new Celebration Happy Hour event each evening, which will also provide a platform for celebrating guests’ special occasions and milestones, such as birthdays, anniversaries, etc.
Other defining features of The Gateway include a large digital map, on which the locations of Carnival’s ships around the world will be displayed in real-time. The new Golden Jubilee bar and lounge concept, announced in April during the Seatrade Cruise Global Conference, will also be located in this area, and ties into the overall theme of celebrating Carnival’s past 50 years of global travel.
The Gateway is the last of six “zones” that are set to comprise Carnival Celebration’s public areas, alongside the Lido, 820 Biscayne, Celebration Central, The Ultimate Playground and Summer Landing sections.
