Carnival Cruise Line Signs Five-Year Agreement With Norfolk
In a press conference by Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander and Senior Vice President of Nautical and Port Operations Terry Thornton, Carnival Cruise Line announced that it has signed a five-year agreement with the City of Norfolk to operate seasonal cruises from the Half Moone Cruise Center through 2025.
Alexander and Thornton announced that the 130,000 ship, Carnival Magic, will launch a series of 12 cruises starting in 2021. Once the ship sails from port, Carnival Magic will be the largest ship to sail from Norfolk.
The City of Norfolk will be making investments at Half Moone Cruise Center to accommodate larger vessels as part of the agreement. This will provide an enhanced guest experience with new improvements, such as a new boarding bridge that will streamline the embarkation and debarkation process.
In addition to the ship’s new improvements, Carnival Magic will also be sporting familiar amenities that have become signature elements throughout the entire Carnival fleet: the Caribbean-themed RedFrog Pub, the Cucina del Capitano restaurant and suspended ropes course SkyCourse.
Other features include balcony staterooms and suites, complimentary children’s programs, Cloud 9 Spa, the Ocean Plaza indoor/outdoor dining and entertainment promenade, a Serenity adults-only retreat and a WaterWorks aqua park.
The changes to Carnival Magic will also bring new schedules and itineraries. Guests will have a number of options to choose from, from 4-day excursions to The Bahamas and Bermuda to 8-day trips around the Caribbean.
Carnival Magic’s 2021 schedule includes:
May 16 and June 5: six-day cruises to Freeport, Nassau and the private Bahamian island of Half Moon Cay
May 22 and 31, June 11, and Oct. 4 and 30: five-day voyages featuring Freeport and Nassau
May 27: four-day long weekend sailing to Bermuda returning on Memorial Day
Sept. 29: five-day voyage to Bermuda
Oct. 9: eight-day cruise to Grand Turk, San Juan and St. Thomas
Oct. 17: six-day voyage to Bermuda
Oct. 23: seven-day sailing visiting Grand Turk, Half Moon Cay and Nassau.
In the meantime, Carnival Magic will continue its current Mediterranean sailings before undergoing a two-week dry dock in Cadiz, Spain, then finally returning to the United States.
