Carnival Cruise Line to Bring Back Weddings, Vow Renewals at Sea
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Donald Wood May 16, 2022
Carnival Cruise Line announced it would once again offer weddings and vow renewals for the first time since the company paused operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Starting in September on every ship sailing from the United States, Carnival is now taking reservations for weddings and vow renewals, with passengers having a wide variety of options to create an unforgettable ceremony.
The cruise line is offering embarkation day ceremonies that allow couples to invite guests who are not sailing and can debark after the festivities. Passengers can even host a wedding or renew vowels at select ports of call.
With the help of the cruise line’s dedicated team of trained wedding planners, guests can customize their ceremony, music, photography, receptions and decor, with packages ranging from intimate ceremonies to larger celebrations with family and friends.
“For decades, Carnival has been the leading wedding operator in the cruise industry, so we are very excited to restart our wedding program for our guests who have been longing to celebrate their nuptials on board our ships,” Carnival vice president of operations Jeremy Schiller said.
“Creating special memories for our guests is what we do, it’s who we are, and the time to help them live out the weddings of their dreams is back,” Schiller continued.
Carnival also has couples covered with the honeymoon, as sailing on a voyage with the cruise line immediately following the ceremony can help reduce stress for the wedding party.
Last week, Carnival celebrated its return to guest operations in Norfolk, Virginia, as Carnival Magic became the first ship to set sail from the city’s Half Moone Cruise Center since 2019. At the same time, it also became the largest ship to ever depart from the port.
Sponsored Content
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
How Travel Agents Can Learn More About the New Wyndham Alltra Brand
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS