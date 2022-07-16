Last updated: 02:02 PM ET, Sat July 16 2022

Carnival Cruise Line Updates Requirements for Bermuda Sailings

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Rich Thomaselli July 16, 2022

Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Dream
Carnival Dream (photo via Carnival Cruise Line)

Carnival Cruise Line has sent an update to travel advisors and customers regarding future sailings to Bermuda.

In keeping compliant with government protocols enacted by the British overseas territory, Carnival is now requiring all passengers on its ships that sail to Bermuda to provide documentation of a negative test result for COVID-19 prior to boarding.

Failure to provide present proof of a negative test will result in passengers being denied boarding onto the ship, with no refund provided.

Carnival made it clear cruisers heading to Bermuda will still need to provide a negative COVID test prior to sailing, regardless of vaccination or booster status.

Guests can take a PCR test within 72 hours of departure or a rapid antigen test within 48 hours.

This requirement will remain in place through December 31, 2022.

Rich Thomaselli
