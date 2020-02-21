Last updated: 12:12 PM ET, Fri February 21 2020

Carnival Cruise Lines Introduces New ‘Fly2Fun’ Air Option

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Mackenzie Cullen February 21, 2020

PHOTO: The Carnival Sunshine cruise ship sails toward the sunset. (photo via Carnival Cruise Line)

Carnival Cruise Line is a mission to make the cruise booking process easier for the guests. To do that, the cruise line has introduced a new Fly2Fun air option, which provides guests the handy ability to secure their flight arrangements immediately after booking their cruise.

This new function allows guests to choose from Carnival’s Flexible or Restricted Air flight options, and select their travel dates, preferred carrier and flight schedule with immediate confirmation.

Guests will also have the ability to view the flight itinerary of their traveling companions when reserving their air arrangements. With the Flexible Air flight option, guests can pay for their air at the time of their final payment and will not incur fees if changes are made prior to 60 days of the scheduled flight.

Since Carnival Cruise Line understands that unpredictable factors like weather and onboard emergencies can delay flights, Fly2Fun also offers flight protection. In the event of a flight disruption, Carnival will arrange for guests to meet the ship at the next port of call. In addition, Fly2Fun offers competitive airfare.

Travel agents can log in search and book flights for their clients. Fully deposited guests will be prompted with air options from all major carriers and flights departing from major airports across the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America, and Europe.

The Fly2Funoption is currently available within My Cruise Manager via carnival.com.

