Carnival Cruise Ship Provides Supplies to Refugees
A Carnival Cruise Line ship aided a small boat in the open sea on Friday, but it did not take on the extra passengers, according to CruiseHive.
The incident happened on Friday, during a day at sea. The rowboat had about 12 people in it and was spotted off the coast of Cozumel, Mexico.
The boat was makeshift and made of several materials, including duct tape, but seemed to get along just fine. The occupant did not want to get on the bigger ship and instead asked for food and aid. Carnival Celebration, which had to divert off of its itinerary, did provide food, water, and assistance that the occupants accepted.
“The most important thing to us of course here at Carnival Cruise Line and our captain and his amazing team is to make sure that we always make sure that people are safe and preserving life at sea," Cruise Director Chris Williams said. “We have spoken to the people in the boat and they do not need any rescuing at this time. All they need is of course any water or food. We’ve done everything to make sure that they have that and everyone seems in good health.”
@nbc6 @wsvn @CarnivalCruise saved lives today. pic.twitter.com/6U9Mxc7lyz— King Brown (@KingBBrown) March 24, 2023
The United States Coast Guard was contacted and the boat was allowed to continue on its own.
For clarification, a cruise ship does have to offer aid according to maritime law but doesn’t necessarily have to take on any extra passengers.
