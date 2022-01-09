Carnival Forced To Cut Length of Cruise on the Legend
Carnival Cruise Line has cut the length of one of its cruises from 14 days to 10 in the of face rising new cases of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.
The story was first broken by Cruise Industry News.
Carnival was forced to notify passengers on the Legend that its expected two-week cruise from Baltimore through the Caribbean – including through the Panama Canal – would be cut to 10 days.
The Canal was one of the places dropped because of the decision, replaced by three extra ports of call.
"The voyage will now operate as a 10-day cruise returning to Baltimore 4 days earlier, on Wednesday, January 19, 2022," according to a letter sent by Carnival to passengers seen by Cruise Industry News.
"Unfortunately, this also means we will not be able to operate the Panama Canal itinerary you were expecting. We are truly sorry for this unexpected change of plans and trust you understand we are making this decision given our commitment to the safety of our guests, crew, and the communities we visit."
Many cruise lines have canceled or delayed sailings because of the proliferation of the new strain of COVID-19.
In this instance, Cruise Industry News said guests on the Legend will receive a $300 stateroom credit, have four days worth of fare removed from their bill and receive a future cruise credit.
Carnival also said it would accommodate passengers who decide not to sail, writing "We will be happy to discuss rescheduling you for another cruise, or process a full refund of your cruise fare and any pre-paid/purchased items to the original form of payment.”
