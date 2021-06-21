Carnival, Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen Unveil Home Delivery of Straight Up Burger
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Claudette Covey June 21, 2021
For a limited time, Carnival Cruise Line is joining forces with Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen to offer home delivery of the popular Straight Up burger in conjunction with such food delivery apps as Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash, Grubhub, Bite Squad and Waitr.
The cost is $11.99 on select apps.
“During our pause our guests have been craving these delicious hand-crafted burgers and we’re pleased to be able to satisfy their cravings and enjoy Guy’s delicious hand-crafted burgers at home,” said Cyrus Marfatia, Carnival Cruise Line’s vice president of culinary and dining.
The Straight Up Burger, served with “super melty cheese,” is a crowd-pleaser at Guy’s Burger Joints on Carnival ships fleetwide.
In all, upwards of 1,000 burgers are served per day and eight million per year per ship on Carnival ships, the line said.
When Mardi Gras debuts in Port Canaveral on July 31, 2021, it will feature the largest Guy’s Burger Joint at sea and Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse, serving craft beer brewed on board.
“I’m stoked to bring the best burger on the seas, my Straight Up burger, straight to your doorstep via Guy’s Flavortown Kitchen,” Guy Fieri said. “When it comes to righteous food offerings, my friends at Carnival are the real deal so it’s great to be able to bring part of the Guy’s Burger Joint experience to cruisers and land lovers alike.”
Sponsored Content
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Atlas Ocean Voyages Redeploys World Navigator to Egypt, Greece
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS