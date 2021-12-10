Carnival Has Reopened Camp Ocean
Janeen Christoff December 10, 2021
Carnival Cruise Line has reopened Camp Ocean.
The popular, supervised children’s program is now available to children ages five to 11 who are fully vaccinated—the first time the program has reopened since ships returned to service.
Carnival has implemented enhanced protocols for Camp Ocean consistent with other onboard procedures, including the wearing of face masks, capacity limits, physical distancing, twice daily deep cleanings and one-parent-per-family drop-offs and pick-ups.
The activities offered at Camp Ocean will be adjusted to meet these guidelines. Activity sessions will be offered daily, and guests can refer to the HUB App during their sailings for times and details.
In addition to Camp Ocean, Circle “C” and Club O2 have been and will continue to be open for vaccinated early teens ages 12 to 14 and for vaccinated teens ages 15 to 17, respectively.
