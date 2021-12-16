Carnival Introduces 'Funderstruck' Marketing Campaign
December 16, 2021
Carnival Cruise Line is launching a new marketing campaign, “Funderstruck,” designed to highlight the fun of cruising with friends and family.
Built upon Carnival’s brand platform “Choose Fun,” the new Funderstruck word and campaign will be introduced to customer relationship management and owned social media, followed by commercials on ESPN and ABC during the NBA Christmas Day games, in addition to game and pre-game sponsorships.
Funderstruck will then be featured prominently with Carnival sponsoring the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration, through a collaboration with ABC and the New York Times Square Alliance.
“Funderstruck is the unmistakable feeling when you choose fun on Carnival, and the kind of joyful experience essential to people's health and happiness,” said Pete Callaro, senior vice president of brand and product marketing for Carnival Cruise Line. “Carnival cruises are the perfect vacation to enjoy with those you’ve missed having fun with over the past year.”
Carnival is finishing the year with a successful restart of its guest operations, following an industry-wide, 16-month pause in the U.S. Carnival has returned 19 of its 22 U.S-based ships, including its newest ship, Mardi Gras.
In 2022, its entire U.S. fleet and all 10 of its year-round homeports will be back to full guest operations in March, in time for the cruise line’s 50th birthday. Carnival will also take delivery of two more ships in 2022.
