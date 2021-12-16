Last updated: 11:19 AM ET, Thu December 16 2021

Carnival Introduces 'Funderstruck' Marketing Campaign

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Theresa Norton December 16, 2021

Bolt roller coaster
Carnival's "Funderstruck" marketing campaign features the BOLT roller coaster. (Photo via Carnival Cruise Line)

Carnival Cruise Line is launching a new marketing campaign, “Funderstruck,” designed to highlight the fun of cruising with friends and family.

Built upon Carnival’s brand platform “Choose Fun,” the new Funderstruck word and campaign will be introduced to customer relationship management and owned social media, followed by commercials on ESPN and ABC during the NBA Christmas Day games, in addition to game and pre-game sponsorships.

Funderstruck will then be featured prominently with Carnival sponsoring the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration, through a collaboration with ABC and the New York Times Square Alliance.

“Funderstruck is the unmistakable feeling when you choose fun on Carnival, and the kind of joyful experience essential to people's health and happiness,” said Pete Callaro, senior vice president of brand and product marketing for Carnival Cruise Line. “Carnival cruises are the perfect vacation to enjoy with those you’ve missed having fun with over the past year.”

Carnival is finishing the year with a successful restart of its guest operations, following an industry-wide, 16-month pause in the U.S. Carnival has returned 19 of its 22 U.S-based ships, including its newest ship, Mardi Gras.

In 2022, its entire U.S. fleet and all 10 of its year-round homeports will be back to full guest operations in March, in time for the cruise line’s 50th birthday. Carnival will also take delivery of two more ships in 2022.

For more information on Carnival Cruise Line

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
Under construction in France

Royal Caribbean Announces Wonder of the Seas Will Homeport at...

Royal Caribbean International

Mexico to Add Fourth Cruise Ship Dock in Cozumel

Celebrity Chef Bryan Voltaggio to Sail With Scenic Luxury Cruises

American Queen Voyages Opens 2024 Season for Reservations

Seabourn To Offer Northeast and Northwest Passage Cruises for 2023

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS