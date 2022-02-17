Carnival Launches Booking Promotion for Travel Advisors
Carnival Cruise Line is celebrating its 50th birthday by launching a booking bonus promotion for travel advisors to earn extra reward points through March 31, 2022.
Eligible travel advisors who opt-in to participate will earn 50 bonus rewards points for every two new bookings they enter in the Loyalty Rocks! Rewards program, letting them earn up to 10 times the point value of a single booking with each bonus earned.
“For our 50th birthday, we want to celebrate our travel advisor community and give them a big ‘thank you’ for their continued support,” said Adolfo Perez, Carnival’s senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing.
“The amazing work travel advisors do for their clients every day has been a huge part of our success over the last 50 years, so we hope that this unique bonus promotion serves as another reminder of our appreciation for all that they do.”
Travel advisors will continue to earn standard reward points for each of these bookings, and the bonus points will be incremental to the base points. The Loyalty Rocks! reward points are redeemable as gift cards, jewelry, sporting goods and more.
Travel advisors can opt into the promotion by clicking here.
