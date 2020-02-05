Carnival Magic’s 2021 Sailing Schedule Revealed

Last updated: 03:31 PM ET, Wed February 05 2020

Officials from Carnival Cruise Line announced the 2021 sailing schedule for Carnival Magic.

In total, Carnival Magic will sail from four cities across two continents, visiting 33 different destinations in Europe, the Caribbean, Bermuda, The Bahamas, New England and Canada next year.

The Carnival cruise ship will depart from Miami on March 13, 2021, and arrive in Barcelona on March 27, marking the beginning of the vessel’s 2021 European schedule. The ship will then undergo a two-week-long dry dock followed by a series of seven- and eight-day Mediterranean cruises from Barcelona through April 25.

Following a 12-day trans-Atlantic voyage from Barcelona to New York in May, the Carnival Magic will kick off a summer 2021 schedule from New York, operating four- to nine-day sailings to Bermuda, The Bahamas, the Caribbean, Canada and New England.

The ship will sail from New York through September 24, 2021.

In November 2021, Carnival Magic will shift to Port Canaveral, Florida, for a winter schedule of six- and eight-day Caribbean voyages. The vessel will also offer seven-day sailings in the eastern and western Caribbean, running through April 23, 2022.

Carnival Magic also features onboard offerings to entice travelers, including the Caribbean-themed RedFrog Pub, the Cucina del Capitano family-style restaurant, the SkyCourse suspended ropes course and more.

