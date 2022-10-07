Carnival Partners With Kennedy Space Center On Kids’ Space Program
In celebration of World Space Week, Carnival Cruise Line has announced a partnership with Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to launch a children’s space program with activities inspired by NASA science. The program will debut on Carnival Celebration in November.
As part of Camp Ocean’s science and discovery programming, the Space Cruisers curriculum supported by NASA is designed to be both educational and fun. It will enable children of all ages to explore the universe in an array of hands-on and one-of-a-kind learning experiences. Children will be able to complete “missions” (activities) to earn a special, themed mission patch representative of the program.
A summary of the Space Cruisers programming can be viewed here. Highlights include:
-- Optimal Orbit (ages 2-8): Kids will learn about the pull of gravity and how planets, satellites and other objects move through space in a hands-on experience with a giant trampoline.
-- Design Your Own Mission Patch (ages 6-11): Children can join a long-standing tradition among astronauts and design their own take-home mission patch.
-- Space Cruisers Rocket Workshop (ages 6-11): Young people will follow in the footsteps of NASA’s talented engineers and build their own paper rocket to fly high to the sky.
-- Mars Base Connect (family-friendly): Families can explore the steps it takes to build a Mars base and work together to create their own.
-- ASTRO! (family-friendly): Participants can call out constellations as they’re displayed on a unique star projector in a space-themed BINGO game for the chance to win special giveaways.
“Space Cruisers will truly take our offerings to the next level with the perfect balance of fun and education to give both our younger guests and their families something to be excited about,” said Melissa Mahaffey, director of youth experience for Carnival Cruise Line.
“Kids are always looking to explore new things, and this program gives them the chance to discover many of the awesome aspects of space through fun activities while taking away unique learnings.”
Bringing the fun learning experience to a new dimension, an area of Camp Ocean will feature an illuminated space wall that showcases the planets as well as a display of light-up constellations on the ceiling. Featured will be actual constellations as well as special Carnival-themed constellations such as a ship model and the line’s iconic funnel.
The program will debut on Carnival Celebration when it sets sail on its inaugural voyage from Miami this November, and will then be rolled out to the Space Coast with Mardi Gras in Port Canaveral in time for the holiday season. Various activities from the program will later go fleetwide in time for spring break.
