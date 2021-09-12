Carnival Re-Starts Cruises Out of Baltimore
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line September 12, 2021
Carnival Cruise Line is the first cruise line to set sail from the Port of Baltimore since the industry-wide pause in operations. Carnival Pride was set to depart Sunday on a seven-day cruise to The Bahamas, visiting the popular destinations of Nassau, Freeport and the private island of Half Moon Cay.
Prior to departure, a “Back to Fun” event was held in the terminal during which Carnival President Christine Duffy, Carnival Pride Captain Maurizio Ruggiero and Port of Baltimore Executive Director William P. Doyle cut the ceremonial ribbon and officially welcomed the first guests on board.
“We’re thrilled to be back in Baltimore, providing our guests with the relaxing vacation they’ve been so patiently waiting for but also supporting the local economy and offering our crew members an opportunity to support their families back home,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Baltimore has been a wonderful partner for more than a decade and we are delighted to get Back to Fun in this key market which serves hundreds of thousands of guests in the Northeast and along the Atlantic Coast.”
“What a great day for the Port of Baltimore!” said Port of Baltimore Executive Director William P. Doyle. “We have waited a long time to welcome back the Carnival Pride to Charm City. Baltimore’s Cruise Maryland is terrific -- our cruise terminal is directly off Interstate 95 and BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport is only 15 minutes away. The cruise terminal sits alongside Baltimore’s world famous Inner Harbor, as well as Federal Hill, Fort McHenry, and Fells Point. There’s plenty of sightseeing, dining, and shopping options. So cruise from Baltimore, enjoy our great city, and sail to some of the most incredible tropical paradises in the world.”
Carnival Cruise Line launched the first year-round cruise program from Baltimore in 2009 and since then has carried well over one million guests, making Carnival the number one cruise operator from the port.
In November, a newer ship, Carnival Legend, will replace Carnival Pride in Baltimore when Carnival Pride shifts to departures from Tampa.
Carnival offers the widest array of cruise options from Baltimore, including:
- Six- and seven-day sailings to Bermuda and The Bahamas
- Eight-day voyages to Canada/New England and the Caribbean
- 14-day Carnival Journeys sailings to the Panama Canal and the exotic southern Caribbean.
- A Carnival Sailabration voyage aboard Carnival Legend in March 2022 with special onboard activities and entertainment in conjunction with Carnival Cruise Line’s 50th Birthday festivities.
Carnival’s operational protocols exceed the recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For more information on our protocols, click here.
For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation, call 1-800-CARNIVA or visit www.carnival.com,
Sponsored Content
-
Distinct Brands Under One UmbrellaPromoted by Palladium Hotel Group
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS