Carnival Reportedly In Talks To Sell Seabourn
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Seabourn Janeen Christoff May 25, 2022
Carnival might be selling Seabourn.
According to a report on CNBC, Carnival is in talks to sell the luxury cruise line to the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.
The deal would give Saudis a larger share of the cruise industry and boost Carnival's capital after shares in the cruise company lost 40 percent during the last three months.
Neither Carnival or Seabourn would reply to a request for comment.
Seabourn began cruising in 1988 and currently operates six ships sailing in destinations around the world, including the Middle East.
The Saudi sovereign wealth fund, known as the Public Investment Fund, already owns a 5.1 percent stake in Carnival, which it purchased during the peak of the 2020 pandemic.
