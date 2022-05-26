Last updated: 07:32 AM ET, Thu May 26 2022

Carnival Reportedly In Talks To Sell Seabourn

Janeen Christoff May 25, 2022

Seabourn's second expedition ship
Seabourn's second expedition ship is named Seabourn Pursuit. (Rendering via Seabourn)

Carnival might be selling Seabourn.

According to a report on CNBC, Carnival is in talks to sell the luxury cruise line to the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

The deal would give Saudis a larger share of the cruise industry and boost Carnival's capital after shares in the cruise company lost 40 percent during the last three months.

Neither Carnival or Seabourn would reply to a request for comment.

Seabourn began cruising in 1988 and currently operates six ships sailing in destinations around the world, including the Middle East.

The Saudi sovereign wealth fund, known as the Public Investment Fund, already owns a 5.1 percent stake in Carnival, which it purchased during the peak of the 2020 pandemic.

