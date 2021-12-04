Last updated: 12:21 PM ET, Sat December 04 2021

Carnival Takes the Horizon Out of the Water Until Year’s-End

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Rich Thomaselli December 04, 2021

Carnival Horizon
Carnival Horizon. (photo via Flickr / RealCarlo)

Carnival Cruise Line has decided to take the Carnival Horizon out of service until the end of the year due to technical issues with the ship.

The problem is not COVID-19 related at all; rather, according to Cruise Critic, a mechanical problem was preventing the Horizon from getting up to speed. In a letter to passengers obtained by the website, Carnival said it needed to put the boat into drydock to address the issue.

Two cruises on the Horizon have been canceled, but Carnival will protect the remaining bookings in the month of December – on the 19th, 26th and 31st – by switching the reservations to two other vessels that were out of service.

The Carnival Liberty and Carnival Sunshine will make a comeback and serve passengers who were booked on the Horizon.

While there are obvious differences between the Horizon and both the Liberty and Sunshine, Cruise Critic noted that Carnival told booked passengers on the Horizon that it is "working to assure your new accommodations will be comparable to your original stateroom.”

Carnival, which just locked in a new travel advisor commission, is also giving every stateroom a $200 onboard credit as well.

Rich Thomaselli
