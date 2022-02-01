Carnival Teams With NFL’s Justin Herbert on Cruise Giveaway
Carnival Cruise Line and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert have teamed up for a new sweepstakes that will send a winner on their first-ever dream cruise vacation.
As part of the “Board a Rookie. Return a Pro.” program, Herbert—the 2020 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year— and Pepsi—the Official Soft Drink Partner of the NFL—will award a Carnival voyage to a traveler who has never sailed before.
Through February 28, football fans and travelers alike can enter the sweepstakes at PepsiRookieCruise.com for a chance to win their first cruise getaway at any time over the next 18 months on a Carnival ship.
“Being a rookie in any setting can be daunting but exhilarating,” Herbert said in a statement. “That’s why it’s great to be working with Pepsi Zero Sugar to share that feeling with fans by encouraging the next Rookie of the Year and rookie cruisers alike to embark on a new adventure.”
The cruise line believes that even though the first-time sailors may board the vessels as rookies, they will leave a “record-breaking-memory-making pro.”
“There’s an energy, excitement and curiosity a rookie brings to an experience, something Justin Herbert knows a thing or two about,” PepsiCo CMO Scott Finlow said. “We wanted to harness that enthusiasm for this program and allow first-time cruise-goers to experience the thrill of being a rookie for themselves.”
In January, Carnival announced it would be expanding its embarkation requirements and now be the largest cruise line to implement the VeriFLY app for its U.S. ports.
