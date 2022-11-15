Carnival to Expand Norfolk Port to Allow for Historic Visitor Volume
Carnival Cruise Line has made the first step in creating a year-round cruise program in Norfolk, Virginia by more than doubling the cruises sailing from the port in 2023, with an extended six-month cruising period from May to October.
The new expansion of operations is part of the line’s 2025 goal to offer year-round cruises from the port. In 2023, the Half Moone Cruise Center is expected to welcome the highest volume of cruise guests in the port’s history, at about 100,000.
The itineraries sailing from Norfolk are available to book and offer 4- to 10-day voyages on the Carnival Magic, sailing to the Eastern Caribbean, The Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada and New England.
“We have been working closely with Norfolk city officials on this expansion since our successful restart earlier this year and it’s great to now share our plans with our guests,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We look forward to building on our 20-year commitment to this community and continuing the momentum toward further expansion in the future, while increasing our positive economic impact in Norfolk.”
The cruise line has been sailing from Norfolk since 2002. The recent expansion of sailings from Norfolk is part of the line’s overall expansion of mid-Atlantic guest operations. In June 2023, Carnival will also begin offering year-round sailings from New York when the Costa Venezia joins the Carnival fleet as the Carnival Venezia, allowing the Carnival Magic to stay in Norfolk year-round. Before it was spending half its spring and summer season in New York.
“For twenty years, Norfolk has valued its partnership with Carnival Cruise Line. Today’s announcement is a significant milestone for our cruise program and our community,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander. “For a full six months next year, guests from across the Mid-Atlantic will have the chance to board a Carnival ship from Norfolk and beginning in 2025, our collective goal is for Carnival to set sail from Nauticus year-round.”
