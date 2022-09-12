Carnival To Restart Its Green Eggs and Ham Program October 1
September 12, 2022
Carnival Cruise Line is bringing back its Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast for the first time since the pandemic began beginning October 1 as part of the line’s Seuss at Sea program.
Families can embark on a culinary trip to the world of Dr. Seuss with the breakfast program, complete with The Cat in The Hat and other Dr. Seuss characters.
The Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast is available once each sailing on all ships in Carnival’s fleet.
The breakfast includes green eggs and ham, bright fruit, fluffy stacks of pancakes, french toast, “Moose Juice” and “Goose Juice” and more whimsical and Dr. Seuss-inspired dishes.
The Seuss at Sea program also offers other activities such as the Seuss-a-Palooza Parade, a fun parade filled with Dr. Seuss characters, Seuss-a-Palooza Story Time, which restarts on November 1, Dr. Seuss Bookville, a family-friendly reading and play space inspired by Dr. Seuss, movie showings, photo opportunities with characters and more.
