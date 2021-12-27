Carnival Waives Cancellation Fees Through January 14
Carnival Cruise Line Lacey Pfalz December 27, 2021
Carnival Cruise Lines is now offering guests on itineraries traveling now through January 14 the option to reschedule or cancel their cruise without paying any cancellation fees.
According to CruiseRadio.net, the cruise line sent every guest expected to cruise between these dates a letter by President Christine Duffy detailing COVID-19 protocols, as well as outlining the new option. “We recognize that given the circumstances, some of our guests may want to consider sailing at a different time,” said Duffy.
Currently, the offer to cancel and receive a refund or reschedule a cruise without paying a change fee is only available for guests sailing through January 14.
The letter also admits that there could be positive cases onboard each upcoming cruise, but that guests should wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking. The letter also admitted that should a port refuse to accept the ship, and the ship is not able to port anywhere else, guests will not be compensated for missed ports, though pre-booked excursions through Carnival will be refunded.
The cruise line has suffered several outbreaks onboard Carnival cruise ships just this past month. This combined with the uncertainty surrounding the now-dominant Omicron variant will likely prompt many cruisers in the near future to choose to take the free refund or reschedule for a later date.
If you are one of the impacted guests and you didn’t receive this information, please visit the Carnival Cruise Line website or contact your travel advisor.
