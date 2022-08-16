Celebrate Windstar’s 35th Anniversary with a President’s Cruise in Tahiti
Windstar Cruises Lacey Pfalz August 16, 2022
Windstar Cruises is celebrating 35 years of cruising in Tahiti this year with a special President’s Cruise on the Star Breeze on October 9, 2022 and with a new promotion available for booking now through August 31, 2022.
The President’s Cruise is a celebration-filled itinerary featuring special guests Christopher Prelog, the line’s president, as well as Tahitian officials and dignitaries. A celebration feast complete with traditional fire dancers and other local performances will be the highlight of the cruise.
Windstar’s 35th Tahiti Anniversary Celebration promotion is called the Tahiti Cruise + Air + Hotel Package. It provides a free all-inclusive upgrade on the Dreams of Tahiti and the Tahiti & the Tuamotu Islands itineraries through 2024 when booked by August 31, 2022.
Guests who book a Tahiti Cruise + Air + Hotel package can sail on an all-inclusive format without paying the extra fee when they book the above cruises during the promotion period. Cruise only guests can receive $100 onboard credit per guest instead.
The package combines a seven-, 10-, or 11-day cruise, roundtrip airfare from Los Angeles (LAX) to Papeete on Air Tahiti Nui, an overnight resort stay, all transfers, a one-night post-cruise stay at a resort, airline taxes, complimentary dining without reservations, complimentary watersports and snorkel gear and access to the WorldSpa and fitness classes.
