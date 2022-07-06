Celebrating 20 Years, AmaWaterways Offers Rewards for Guests, Travel Advisors
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways Theresa Norton July 06, 2022
To celebrate its 20th anniversary, AmaWaterways is offering several limited-time offers for travel advisors and its passengers.
The company said travel advisors have played an integral part in AmaWaterways’ success and, in gratitude, the company is offering 20th-anniversary rewards for its travel partners.
In addition to an attractive commission, travel advisors who reserve sailings for their clients on any 2022 Europe, Mekong, Africa or Egypt river cruise between July 1 and Sept. 30, 2022, will receive a $200 gift card once the final payment has been made. For solo travelers, travel advisors can earn $100 for booking a single-occupancy stateroom.
During each Webinar Wednesday in July, AmaWaterways will give away a free seven-night European river cruise to one travel advisor in attendance. All attendees will be eligible to win, and the winner will be chosen at random.
“As we proudly celebrate the past 20 years, our hearts are filled with immense joy and appreciation for our travel partners and loyal guests who have made our remarkable journey even more rewarding than we could have ever imagined,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “When Rudi Schreiner, Jimmy Murphy and I founded AmaWaterways in 2002, we committed to putting love at the heart of everything we do, and that means honoring our relationships with valued travel partners and treating every guest like they are part of our family. Through the introduction of these special 20th-anniversary offers, we hope to warmly welcome new and familiar faces aboard as we commemorate this incredible milestone!”
Travelers can take advantage of special promotions available on new FIT reservations made between July 1 and Sept. 30 for travel during 2022.
Guests who reserve any 2022 Europe or Mekong cruise by Sept. 30, 2022, will receive free round-trip economy airfare from all gateways in the U.S. and Canada. Plus, travelers can secure their booking with a reduced deposit of just $20 per person.
For guests who have already reserved their airfare or have air credits to use, AmaWaterways is offering 20 percent savings on the total cruise fare for all new 2022 Europe and Mekong sailings.
In recognition of its loyal guests, AmaWaterways is offering Double Loyalty Savings exclusive to past guests. Past guests can enjoy a $200-per-person discount on all new reservations for 2022 Europe and Mekong sailings. This offer can be combined with the free roundtrip economy airfare and $20-per-person reduced deposit promotions.
Travelers seeking a solo journey can enjoy a reduced 20 percent single supplement on new reservations for 2022 Europe and Mekong sailings in select stateroom categories.
This year, AmaWaterways welcomed the arrival of its 2022 season with strong reservations and incredible pent-up demand. In 2023, the river cruise line will continue its path of innovation with the launch of the longest river cruise itinerary, the 46-night “Seven River Journey” through seven European countries.
