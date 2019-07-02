Celebrating The 4th of July Coast-to-Coast with American Cruise Lines
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Cruise Lines July 02, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Anyone looking to celebrate Independence Day in a nonconventional way can now do so by sailing through the USA aboard one of American Cruise Lines' coastal ships, paddlewheelers, or modern riverboats. - Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
This Independence Day, American Cruise Lines has its entire fleet of new small ships sailing America’s magnificent rivers, coastlines, and waterways from “sea to shining sea!” All the Line’s cruises over the 4th of July will host onboard celebrations and arrive in port cities across the U.S. in time for local celebrations.
This 4th of July, American’s coastal ships, paddlewheelers, and modern riverboats are cruising across the nation. Up North, guests aboard American Constellation, will celebrate in Petersburg, Alaska, where they will enjoy a local festival, parade, and fireworks. Down South, paddlewheeler America, will be on the Mississippi River celebrating Louisiana-style in Baton Rouge. On the East Coast, guests aboard American Constitution will enjoy massive fireworks displays in Narragansett and South Kingston, RI, before arriving later that evening to historic Newport. American Star will be in Fall River, MA, for their annual fireworks, and Independence will be in Bath, ME, for fireworks, having enjoyed a traditional Lobsterbake BBQ the day before in Rockland, ME. In the mid-West, iconic riverboat Queen of the Mississippi, will be in Pittsburg, PA, for a huge 3 Rivers fireworks display. Out West, cruising along the Columbia & Snake Rivers, American Song, and American Pride are in picturesque Richland and Astoria, WA, respectively, while the Queen of the West, also on the Columbia & Snake, cruises through The Dalles, where guests will enjoy ship celebrations and gorgeous views of snow-capped Mt. Hood. Last but not least, American Spirit, will dock in Port Townsend, WA, in time for fireworks and local revelry.
In addition to all the fireworks displays and local celebrations on shore, all American’s cruises over the 4th will have festive shipboard BBQs and themed cocktail parties hosted on the top decks. Ships will be decorated in patriotic décor and guests will receive commemorative American flag pins and other patriotic cheer.
Over the 4th, American Cruise Lines’ 100-200 passenger ships offer the best seats in the house for spectacular waterfront fireworks displays, views of America’s naturally beautiful coastlines, and small ship access to the country’s most stunning port towns. This Independence Day, guests will enjoy America’s patriotic splendor and explore its diverse geographic beauty, as they cruise through the greatest nation on earth.
SOURCE: American Cruise Lines press release.
