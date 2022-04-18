Last updated: 09:00 PM ET, Mon April 18 2022

Celebrity Announces New East and West Coast Sailings for Fall 2022

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Celebrity Cruises Lacey Pfalz April 18, 2022

The Celebrity Millennium
The Celebrity Millennium (photo via Celebrity Cruises)

Celebrity Cruises is now offering new sailings in both the Mexican Riviera and the Caribbean for the fall of 2022 onboard the Celebrity Solstice and the Celebrity Millennium.

From September 2022 through April 2023, the Celebrity Solstice ship will sail 5-night, 7-night and 8-night itineraries from Los Angeles, California to the Mexican Riviera, including stops in Puerto Vallarta, Ensenada and Mazatlán, with some overnight stops in Cabo San Lucas, renowned for its nightlife.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Itineraries
Packed suitcase ready for travel
ETS Tours, faith-based travel, religious travel

ETS Tours Unveils Faith-Based Cruise Options for 2023

South Georgia, Abercrombie & Kent, Antarctica, Antarctica expedition cruises

Abercrombie & Kent Expands Luxury Expedition Cruise Offerings

Luxury cruise ship Seabourn Odyssey

Seabourn Unveils New 2023-24 Itineraries in Asia, Arabia, New...

Star Clipper ships feature teak decks and modern amenities

Star Clippers Launches New 2022-2024 Tall-Ship Sailing Brochure

The same ship will also offer five other Pacific Coastal itineraries that enjoy stops in Ensenada in Mexico; Vancouver in British Columbia; and San Francisco, Catalina Island and Monterey in California.

The Celebrity Millenium will offer new sailings from October to December 2022, sailing 7-night voyages visiting St. Thomas, Barbados, Nassau and more. Those who desire longer cruises can enjoy the 15-night Panama Canal voyage, which departs from San Diego, California and visits Puerto Vallarta; Puntarenas in Costa Rica; and Oranjestad in Aruba before ending in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

This news comes after last week’s announcement that Celebrity Cruises canceled its 2022-2023 Asia season due to uncertainties; the Celebrity Solstice was expected to sail there instead of its new port in Los Angeles. The ship took over the itineraries meant for the Celebrity Millennium, which will now sail Caribbean voyages.

For more information or to book one of these cruises, please click here.

For more information on Celebrity Cruises, Caribbean

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
MSC Poesia

MSC Opens Bookings for New 2024 World Cruise

MSC Cruises

Viking Ocean Cruises Reveals Details for Two New Ships

Royal Caribbean Adds FlexPay Program for Travel Advisors

After Two Years, Australia’s Ban on Cruise Ships Expires

Cruise Ships Returning to Maine for First Time in Three Years

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS