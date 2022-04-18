Celebrity Announces New East and West Coast Sailings for Fall 2022
April 18, 2022
Celebrity Cruises is now offering new sailings in both the Mexican Riviera and the Caribbean for the fall of 2022 onboard the Celebrity Solstice and the Celebrity Millennium.
From September 2022 through April 2023, the Celebrity Solstice ship will sail 5-night, 7-night and 8-night itineraries from Los Angeles, California to the Mexican Riviera, including stops in Puerto Vallarta, Ensenada and Mazatlán, with some overnight stops in Cabo San Lucas, renowned for its nightlife.
The same ship will also offer five other Pacific Coastal itineraries that enjoy stops in Ensenada in Mexico; Vancouver in British Columbia; and San Francisco, Catalina Island and Monterey in California.
The Celebrity Millenium will offer new sailings from October to December 2022, sailing 7-night voyages visiting St. Thomas, Barbados, Nassau and more. Those who desire longer cruises can enjoy the 15-night Panama Canal voyage, which departs from San Diego, California and visits Puerto Vallarta; Puntarenas in Costa Rica; and Oranjestad in Aruba before ending in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
This news comes after last week’s announcement that Celebrity Cruises canceled its 2022-2023 Asia season due to uncertainties; the Celebrity Solstice was expected to sail there instead of its new port in Los Angeles. The ship took over the itineraries meant for the Celebrity Millennium, which will now sail Caribbean voyages.
For more information or to book one of these cruises, please click here.
