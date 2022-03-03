Celebrity Announces Year-Round Mediterranean Cruises Beginning 2023
Travelers now have more options for when they’d like to cruise the Mediterranean with Celebrity Cruises, which announced it would be extending its sailings in the sea year-round beginning in 2023.
Extended from September 2023 through March 24, the cruise line won’t just offer summer sailings in the Mediterranean aboard the Celebrity Infinity. The ship is the only one to sail year-round in the region and will also offer several overnight stops.
Its first winter season will begin with 9- and 10-night itineraries visiting the ports of Barcelona and Lisbon, as well as Seville, Palma de Mallorca and more. From October 2023 through January 2024, the Infinity will port out of Barcelona, from which it will sail on 11- and 12-night cruises, visiting the Canary Islands and Tangier, Morocco. Its stop in Tangier is the first for the cruise line since 2008.
From February through March 2024, the ship will port out of Greece and sail 10- or 11-night itineraries to destinations in Greece, Egypt and more.
“Being able to sail through the Mediterranean all winter will open up infinite possibilities for our guests to satiate their wanderlust, while experiencing new destinations as they Journey WonderFULL with us,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises.
“With these new 2023-2024 offerings, we will continue to reintroduce our guests to the world with itineraries that reconnect them with cultures and experiences that will last a lifetime.”
