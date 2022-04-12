Last updated: 01:42 PM ET, Tue April 12 2022

Celebrity Cancels 2022-23 Asia Season Due to 'Uncertainty'

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Celebrity Cruises Theresa Norton April 12, 2022

Atami City Japan, Shizuoka Prefecture, Shizuoka Japan, Japan
View of Atami City from the coast. (photo via Tourism Shizuoka Japan)

Celebrity Cruises is canceling the winter 2022-23 Asia season on Celebrity Solstice.

“We have made the difficult decision to cancel our Asia season due to the ongoing uncertainty around when international operations might fully restart in this region,” Celebrity said in a statement.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Carnival cruise ship at Manhattan Cruise Terminal

Barriers to Cruise Trial Still Entrenched

Seven Seas Navigator

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Offers Free Upgrades, Land Programs

American Queen Voyages, river cruise lines, US river cruises

American Queen Voyages Celebrates Ocean Navigator Return to...

Emerald Azzurra

Emerald Cruises Provides First Look at New Emerald Azzurra

“Our guests have the option to apply their current booking to select Asia sailings in our 2023-24 season, or they may choose a full refund. We thank our guests for their patience and understanding as the world continues to reopen and we continue to work through unique circumstances.”

Industry newsletter Cruise Week reported the Solstice instead will operate in the Mexican Riviera, taking over the September-through-December sailings that were scheduled for Celebrity Millennium, which now will switch to the Caribbean.

The move comes after Princess Cruises reported on March 14 that it canceled numerous Asia sailings, including Sapphire Princess cruises in Asia and Australia departing through Oct. 29, 2022. The line also canceled Japan cruises on Diamond Princess through June 9, 2022, and Diamond Princess cruises in Japan and Singapore departing through March 3, 2023.

For more information on Celebrity Cruises, Princess Cruises, Asia, Japan

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
American Queen Voyages, river cruise lines, US river cruises

American Queen Voyages Celebrates Ocean Navigator Return to...

American Cruise Lines

Star Clippers Launches New 2022-2024 Tall-Ship Sailing Brochure

Emerald Cruises Provides First Look at New Emerald Azzurra

Norwegian Cruise Line Celebrates Great Cruise Comeback in Hawai'i

Cruising Has Finally Returned to Canada

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS