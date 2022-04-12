Celebrity Cancels 2022-23 Asia Season Due to 'Uncertainty'
Celebrity Cruises April 12, 2022
Celebrity Cruises is canceling the winter 2022-23 Asia season on Celebrity Solstice.
“We have made the difficult decision to cancel our Asia season due to the ongoing uncertainty around when international operations might fully restart in this region,” Celebrity said in a statement.
“Our guests have the option to apply their current booking to select Asia sailings in our 2023-24 season, or they may choose a full refund. We thank our guests for their patience and understanding as the world continues to reopen and we continue to work through unique circumstances.”
Industry newsletter Cruise Week reported the Solstice instead will operate in the Mexican Riviera, taking over the September-through-December sailings that were scheduled for Celebrity Millennium, which now will switch to the Caribbean.
The move comes after Princess Cruises reported on March 14 that it canceled numerous Asia sailings, including Sapphire Princess cruises in Asia and Australia departing through Oct. 29, 2022. The line also canceled Japan cruises on Diamond Princess through June 9, 2022, and Diamond Princess cruises in Japan and Singapore departing through March 3, 2023.
