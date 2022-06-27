Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri to Offer New Burger on Carnival Ships
Rich Thomaselli June 27, 2022
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri, who already has a line of burger restaurants across the Carnival Cruise Line fleet, today introduced a new specialty burger.
Guests can now order the new Funderstruck Nacho Burger at Guy’s Burger Joint on any Carnival ship that has the wild chef’s signature restaurant.
Available only for a limited time, the Funderstruck Nacho Burger is comprised of a toasted brioche bun, the chef’s famed 80/20 burger patty, donkey sauce and super melty cheese, and stacked with nacho seasoning, borracho beans, crispy corn tortilla strips, fried jalapenos and fresh pico de gallo.
Fieri also introduced Fully Loaded Fundertots, which are now available for a limited time at Guy's Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse Brewhouse aboard Carnival Horizon, Carnival Panorama and Mardi Gras.
Other popular menu items at Guy’s Burger Joint include The Plain Jane, The Straight Up, The Pig Patty, The Ringer, and The Chilius Maximus. And at Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse, guests can enjoy a full-blown smokehouse experience, from music and beers brewed on board to the most real-deal barbequed brisket, pulled pork and more, all smoked on board.
