Celebrity Cruises Announces 2023 Alaska Summer Itineraries

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Celebrity Cruises Donald Wood October 14, 2021

Celebrity Solstice.
Celebrity Solstice. (photo via Celebrity Cruises Media)

Celebrity Cruises announced plans for three ships to return to Alaska for the 2023 Summer season, with bookings now open to the general public.

Starting on May 3, 2023, Celebrity will begin visiting the majestic glaciers of the Inside Passage on every itinerary, while also offering passengers the chance to learn more about the culture and history of the Last Frontier, from the native Tinglit people to the gold rush days.

Celebrity Eclipse will offer seven-night itineraries to Hubbard Glacier, as well visits to Juneau, Ketchikan and either Sitka or Icy Strait Point. As for the Celebrity Solstice, it will be the only Celebrity ship to visit the pristine Endicott Arm Fjord and Dawes Glacier. Additional stops include visits to Victoria, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan.

Celebrity Millennium will offer seven-night, open-ended itineraries between Vancouver and Seward, with the option of adding a multi-night Cruisetour to Denali. Offering nine- to 13-night Cruisetours in 2023, the cruise line’s guests stay in first-class lodging, ride the Wilderness Express and visit destinations such as Homer, Anchorage and Fairbanks.

To help make a cruise with Celebrity more enjoyable, passengers will be offered complementary Wi-Fi, drinks and service charges.

Last month, Celebrity President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said the new Celebrity Beyond would feature a Michelin-starred chef, one of the world's most famous interior designers and globally-inspired cuisine and cocktails.

