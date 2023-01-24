Celebrity Cruises Announces Float Out of New Celebrity Ascent Ship
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Celebrity Cruises Donald Wood January 24, 2023
Celebrity Cruises announced the fourth ship in its Edge Series, Celebrity Ascent, officially touched water for the first time when she was floated out from the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.
With the completion of Celebrity Ascent’s hull and exterior superstructure, the ship can now progress to the next phase of construction. The vessel is scheduled to debut in December 2023 and will be the “twin sister” ship in every way to Celebrity Beyond.
Travelers aboard Celebrity Ascent will enjoy signature experiences found exclusively onboard Edge Series ships, including two-story Edge Villa staterooms with direct access to the exclusive suite-only The Retreat Sun Deck, as well as Infinite Veranda staterooms.
“So much more than a ship, Celebrity Ascent will be the embodiment of a relaxed luxury resort at sea, and I can’t imagine a more exciting way to start the new year than by celebrating this important construction milestone,” Celebrity Cruises CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said.
In addition, the ship will feature awe-inspiring views from the iconic Magic Carpet, a Sunset Bar and a Resort Deck with exclusive cabanas, infinity-edge plunge pools and two-story Martini-shaped hot tubs.
For foodies booking a voyage, the vessel will boast more than 30 food and drink venues, including the Le Petit Chef Dinner Experience, the Eden Restaurant and Le Voyage by Daniel Boulud, featuring the most exquisite cuisine at sea.
“The collaboration between the shipyard and Celebrity teams continues to be extraordinary and I am grateful to all involved for their passion and expertise,” Lutoff-Perlo continued. “Momentum and anticipation are quickly building for this ship and we’ll continue to share her progress and all that awaits our guests onboard this next installation in our groundbreaking, next-generation Edge Series.”
Celebrity Ascent is now mooring in her new location at the French shipyard, where interior work on the ship will begin and continue over the next several months.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Celebrity Cruises, United States
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS