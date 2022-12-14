Celebrity Cruises Enters the Metaverse with New Digital Cruise Ship Experience
Celebrity Cruises is entering the metaverse, launching a virtual experience of its newest ship, the 3,260-passenger Celebrity Beyond. The digital tour is dubbed “Wonderverse.”
Celebrity says the tour is a “hyper-realistic, digital recreation of aspects” of the 140,600-gross-ton Celebrity Beyond, which began sailing from Port Everglades in November.
Guests also can virtually meet and chat with the line’s leaders as digital avatars, including President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, Captain Kate McCue, the first and still only American female captain of a major cruise ship, and Nate Berkus, designer of the Sunset Bar on Celebrity Beyond.
Celebrity’s “Wonderverse” also has mini games and activities, entertainment, special offers and more, all hosted on the web here. To view the experience, new users to the Celebrity website, first must create an account and enter personal information, including birth date.
“We’ve revolutionized cruise ship design and now we’re revolutionizing where cruise ships are experienced,” said Celebrity’s Chief Marketing Officer Michael Scheiner. “The Wonderverse allows us to unlock and bring to life the richness and fullness of the Celebrity experience in really exciting ways we can’t do through traditional marketing and advertising vehicles. We believe this has opportunities to expand even further, creating experiences our consumers are looking for.”
Among the experiences are Magic Carpet, a space cantilevered above the sea that moves up and down; the three-deck Grand Plaza; the Resort Deck with its Rooftop Garden, Main Pool, cantilevered float pools and sunken seating; and the Sunset Bar, a multi-level, multi-terraced outdoor space.
Visitors can also experience destinations such as Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier in Alaska; Santorini, Greece; Tokyo and Mt. Fuji; and Saint Lucia. As part of the experience, guests can access a portal for bookings.
