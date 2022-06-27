Last updated: 09:02 AM ET, Mon June 27 2022

Celebrity Cruises Launches Cruise Ship Design Website

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Celebrity Cruises Donald Wood June 27, 2022

Celebrity Beyond Iconic Suite designed by Kelly Hoppen.
Celebrity Beyond Iconic Suite designed by Kelly Hoppen. (photo via Celebrity Cruises Media)

Celebrity Cruises announced a new partnership with interior design platform Houzz to show how cruise ship design elements can serve as inspiration for home design.

With the help of designers Kelly Hoppen CBE and Nate Berkus, the partnership highlights the design of Celebrity Beyond, the third ship in Celebrity’s Edge Series, recently unveiled in late April 2022.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Ovation of the Seas

Royal Caribbean President’s Cruise Proves Loyalty Has...

Part of the Carnival Cruise Line fleet

Carnival Says It Would Consider Selling Some Assets

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Corp. Sees Best Quarter for Bookings Since Pandemic...

Disney Wish, Disney Cruise Line, godchildren, Make-A-Wish

Disney Cruise Line Honors Make-A-Wish Children as Godchildren...

To celebrate the ship’s modern and approachable luxury aesthetic, travelers can shop the cruise ship’s look for the first time through curated shopping lists, making it easy to replicate the designs in-home.

The Celebrity Cruises Houzz content will run as a series of inspirational design articles throughout June, which allow people to “Shop the Look” for the specific products they like and be redirected to a purchasing link.

“With the incomparable design talents of Kelly, Nate and the entire design team, the level of design Celebrity Beyond offers transcends the typical perception of a cruise ship,” Celebrity Cruises CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said. “We wanted to highlight that there are cruise ships and then there are Celebrity Cruises’ ships, and Houzz is the perfect partner to showcase our innovative design vision.”

“Our guests continually share how much they would like their home to have the modern residential vibe of our ships and utilizing the unique shoppable content feature on Houzz, we can now make their dreams come true,” Lutoff-Perlo continued.

In addition, Houzz will host a contest on their platform providing readers with a chance to win a cruise on Celebrity Beyond. The contest will run from June 12 to July 10, with readers needing to answer a question based on the related content in the articles to win.

The articles will focus on different elements, including Making The Most of Your Living Space, Elevated Outdoor Living and Cultural and Travel Influence in Design.

Celebrity Beyond is sailing through the Mediterranean on her inaugural European season through early October, and then she heads to the Caribbean.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

Sponsored Content

For more information on Celebrity Cruises

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Ovation of the Seas

Royal Caribbean President’s Cruise Proves Loyalty Has...

Royal Caribbean International

Tips for Travel Agents Selling Virgin Voyages

Carnival Says It Would Consider Selling Some Assets

Celebrity’s Entire Fleet Back in Service on June 25

Carnival Corp. Sees Best Quarter for Bookings Since Pandemic Began

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS