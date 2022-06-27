Celebrity Cruises Launches Cruise Ship Design Website
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Celebrity Cruises Donald Wood June 27, 2022
Celebrity Cruises announced a new partnership with interior design platform Houzz to show how cruise ship design elements can serve as inspiration for home design.
With the help of designers Kelly Hoppen CBE and Nate Berkus, the partnership highlights the design of Celebrity Beyond, the third ship in Celebrity’s Edge Series, recently unveiled in late April 2022.
To celebrate the ship’s modern and approachable luxury aesthetic, travelers can shop the cruise ship’s look for the first time through curated shopping lists, making it easy to replicate the designs in-home.
The Celebrity Cruises Houzz content will run as a series of inspirational design articles throughout June, which allow people to “Shop the Look” for the specific products they like and be redirected to a purchasing link.
“With the incomparable design talents of Kelly, Nate and the entire design team, the level of design Celebrity Beyond offers transcends the typical perception of a cruise ship,” Celebrity Cruises CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said. “We wanted to highlight that there are cruise ships and then there are Celebrity Cruises’ ships, and Houzz is the perfect partner to showcase our innovative design vision.”
“Our guests continually share how much they would like their home to have the modern residential vibe of our ships and utilizing the unique shoppable content feature on Houzz, we can now make their dreams come true,” Lutoff-Perlo continued.
In addition, Houzz will host a contest on their platform providing readers with a chance to win a cruise on Celebrity Beyond. The contest will run from June 12 to July 10, with readers needing to answer a question based on the related content in the articles to win.
The articles will focus on different elements, including Making The Most of Your Living Space, Elevated Outdoor Living and Cultural and Travel Influence in Design.
Celebrity Beyond is sailing through the Mediterranean on her inaugural European season through early October, and then she heads to the Caribbean.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on Celebrity Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS