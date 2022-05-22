Celebrity Cruises Offering Massively Discounted Rates for a Limited Time
May 22, 2022
The suddenly soaring cost of airfare and record-high gas prices are causing travelers to second-guess their plans for summer flights and road trips, but inflation doesn’t seem to have affected cruise fares just yet.
In fact, Frommer’s reported an unbelievable (albeit, limited-time) sale from Celebrity Cruises, with prices starting at just $399 on week-long voyages to Alaska and the Caribbean. And, the deal even includes $100 worth of onboard credits to spend during the trip.
There are also amazing deals to be had on Celebrity’s week-long European voyages, which—while not quite as rock-bottom as their Alaskan and Caribbean counterparts—start at only $949 for a week-long cruise vacation.
And, you don’t have to be sailing this summer to take advantage of the incredible pricing. As long as they book before June 2, customers can find staterooms at these discounted prices on cruises that depart through the end of April 2023.
There are, of course, certain limitations, and terms and conditions that apply. To take advantage of the offer, you’ll need to be a U.S. or Canadian citizen and, as previously mentioned, book your cruise before Thursday, June 2, 2022.
And, while the deal does not apply to sailings or tours through the Galapagos Islands, the sale price does apply to some cruises aboard the cruise line’s newest Edge Series ship, Celebrity Beyond.
To reserve a spot on your next cruise at the discounted rate, Celebrity advises customers to call 800/CELEBRITY and use the code "Memorial Day Cruise Only", or to alert their travel advisor to use the same code when booking on their behalf.
For more information, visit celebritycruises.com.
