Celebrity Cruises Unveils 2023 Voyages to Bermuda, Canada, Martha’s Vineyard
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Celebrity Cruises Donald Wood December 06, 2021
Celebrity Cruises announced its Celebrity Summit ship would sail a series of itineraries between New England and Canada in 2023.
Celebrity Summit is scheduled to sail 11-night itineraries departing from Boston between August and October 2023, allowing passengers to enjoy the waning summers and fall scenery of New England as the ship sails up the Eastern Coastline.
After visiting Rockland, Maine, the ship will reach Canada, where travelers can indulge in the French flavors and culture with an overnight stay in Quebec. Wi-Fi, drinks and service charges are now included on every Celebrity cruise.
“The beauty of travel is how it rewards you with unlimited variety, enriching experiences and a deeper understanding of other cultures,” Celebrity President Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said. “It brings me such pleasure to announce itineraries like Celebrity Summit’s for 2023, as it brings opportunities for our guests to immerse themselves in everything from Bermuda’s island life, to the stunning surroundings of the Canadian coastline.”
Before setting course for Canada, Celebrity Summit will embark on seven, nine and 10-night itineraries along the East Coast and to Bermuda. The ship will depart from Cape Liberty, New Jersey, and visit Martha’s Vineyard for the first time in nearly two decades, among other popular stops like Charleston and Newport.
Following the voyage to Bermuda, the ship will offer two 12-night open-jaw itineraries departing from Cape Liberty and Reykjavik to Iceland and Greenland in August 2023, giving guests the chance to visit four countries, including three ports in Iceland.
