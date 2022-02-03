Last updated: 10:49 AM ET, Thu February 03 2022

Celebrity Cruises Unveils Hotels by Celebrity

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Celebrity Cruises Claudette Covey February 03, 2022

Hotels by Celebrity
Hotels by Celebrity features a wide selection of four- and five-star hotels. (photo via Celebrity Cruises)

Celebrity Cruises unveiled Hotels by Celebrity, a service that will enable guests to choose from a portfolio of carefully selected and attractively priced international four- and five-star properties for pre- and post-cruise programs.

Hotels by Celebrity can be combined with Flights by Celebrity, which provides guests with 24/7 service to support all their air needs, including finding the best fares possible and taking care of rebookings caused by delayed or canceled flights.

“We’re so excited to offer this new service to all of our guests. Travel is meant to eliminate the stress in our lives, and Hotels by Celebrity makes finding the perfect accommodations easy and luxurious,” said Brian Abel, Celebrity’s senior vice president of hotel operations.

“Now, guests will be assured of comfortable stays that meet their needs as they prepare for their cruise or extend their vacation a little longer.”

The Hotels by Celebrity service goes beyond booking pre- and post-cruise properties for guests.

It will also “offer the most suitable accommodations to fit a variety of needs: from proximity to local attractions to the number of guests in the traveling party,” Celebrity said.

Travel advisors can access the booking engine through the line’s Cruising Power platform.

